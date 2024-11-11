HAL, IndiGo, Dabur And More: Jefferies Lists 14 Stock Picks To Buy The Dip

Jefferies has shared a note with 14 ideas to buy the dip highlighting that more than 20% of stocks under its coverage are now trading below the levels seen just after the June election results. Additionally, nearly 30% of these stocks have dropped more than 20% from their year-to-date highs, presenting investors with potential buying opportunities after the recent market correction.

With the MSCI India Index down 8% from its late September peak but still up 17% year-to-date, Jefferies sees room for a short-term bounce, driven by expectations of a surge in government spending and capital expenditure in the second half of the fiscal year. The brokerage firm points to easing valuations relative to regional markets, improved seasonality, and resilient domestic flows as factors that could support a recovery.

Jefferies’ analysts note that cyclical stocks have seen the sharpest declines, with around 48 stocks from its coverage trading below June levels, and 64 stocks down over 25% from 2024 highs. Despite maintaining a cautious medium-term view amid potential budget-related concerns and recent earnings downgrades, Jefferies believes select stocks may offer attractive entry points as the market stabilises.