HAL, IndiGo, Dabur And More: Jefferies Lists 14 Stock Picks To Buy The Dip
Top picks include HAL, Coal India, IndiGo, PNB and Godrej Consumer.
Jefferies has shared a note with 14 ideas to buy the dip highlighting that more than 20% of stocks under its coverage are now trading below the levels seen just after the June election results. Additionally, nearly 30% of these stocks have dropped more than 20% from their year-to-date highs, presenting investors with potential buying opportunities after the recent market correction.
With the MSCI India Index down 8% from its late September peak but still up 17% year-to-date, Jefferies sees room for a short-term bounce, driven by expectations of a surge in government spending and capital expenditure in the second half of the fiscal year. The brokerage firm points to easing valuations relative to regional markets, improved seasonality, and resilient domestic flows as factors that could support a recovery.
Jefferies’ analysts note that cyclical stocks have seen the sharpest declines, with around 48 stocks from its coverage trading below June levels, and 64 stocks down over 25% from 2024 highs. Despite maintaining a cautious medium-term view amid potential budget-related concerns and recent earnings downgrades, Jefferies believes select stocks may offer attractive entry points as the market stabilises.
Here Are Jefferies’ 14 Stock Picks
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Coal India Ltd.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Punjab National Bank
Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha)
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Dabur India Ltd.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Supreme Industries Ltd.
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
KEI Industries Ltd.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Honasa Consumer Ltd.
Hindustan Aeronautics, for instance, stands out as a primary beneficiary of India's defence indigenisation push, with a robust order pipeline worth Rs 1.6-1.7 trillion and strong revenue visibility, says Jefferies. The stock’s attractive position stems from an anticipated 14% compound annual growth in India’s defence industry, driven by government initiatives and export growth.
Punjab National Bank’s stable asset quality and robust growth in loans and deposits place it in a favourable position, particularly as it moves towards a more efficient tax regime.
Real estate giant Macrotech (Lodha) also features in the list, with Jefferies noting its vast land holdings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and a promising growth trajectory in residential sales, making it well-positioned for gains as infrastructure developments progress.
IndiGo’s extensive domestic market share and capacity expansion initiatives mark it as another pick. Jefferies highlights IndiGo’s recent stock price correction due to grounded aircraft as a short-term disruption, with new aircraft additions expected to support further growth and cost normalisation, particularly as India’s travel market expands.
Godrej Consumer Products made to the list due to its structural changes and new product innovations under CEO Sudhir Sitapati’s leadership, delivering high-single-digit growth across several categories. With efforts to streamline operations in Africa and roll out exclusive new products, GCPL is positioned for a strong, sustained growth trajectory, says Jefferies.