Gujarat Gas Tumbles 6% As Brokerages Downgrade Stock After Q3 Profit Falls

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. dropped over 6% on Friday after some brokerages downgraded the stock following a 41% decline in its net profit in the third quarter.

Brokerages Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. and Nomura Holdings Inc. downgraded the stock while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. maintained their 'underperform' rating. They see uncertain Morbi volumes as an area of concern.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley is cautiously optimistic and maintains an overweight rating. It expects the demand for compressed natural gas to grow at 15–20% year-on-year.