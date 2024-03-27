Gravita India Gets Fresh 'Buy' From Kotak, Shares Hit Two-Month High

Shares of Gravita India Ltd. hit a two-month high on Wednesday as industry tailwinds and inferior competition drove Kotak Institutional Equities to initiate coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating.

The brokerage's fair value of Rs 1,200 implies a potential upside of 29.75% from Tuesday's closing price.

The company is a market leader in India's emerging recycling industry, where the key business segment, lead recycling, enjoys significant tailwinds, according to the brokerage.

Kotak also likes Gravita's expansion plans in other segments, which give strong visibility on growth and diversification. "Peers such as POCL Enterprises, NILE Ltd. and Pilot Corp. in lead recycling lack geographic diversification, have lower operating margin and offer lower growth visibility."