Grasim Shares Hit Record After Commissioning Additional Capacity At Gujarat Plant

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd. hit a record high on the first trading day of 2024 after it announced the commissioning of additional capacity at its Bharuch plant in Gujarat.

The company's plant will now have an additional 1.23 lakh tonne of annual advanced material capacity, taking the total capacity of the company to 2.46 lakh tonne per annum, according to an exchange filing. The expansion will facilitate the growth of the specialty chemical business, it said on Friday.

The board of the company is also scheduled to meet and discuss the right issue terms on Jan. 4.