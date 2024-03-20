ADVERTISEMENT
GPT Healthcare Q3 Profit Jumps Driving Shares Nearly 10% High
Net profit of the newly listed company rose 37.4% year-on-year to Rs 11.5 crore in the October-December quarter of FY24.
Shares of GPT Healthcare Ltd. surged nearly 10% to a two-week high on Wednesday, after its profit jumped in the third quarter.Net profit of the newly listed company rose 37.4% year-on-year to Rs 11.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing.
GPT Healthcare Q3 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 96.6 crore.
Ebitda up 4.6% to Rs 22.2 crore.
Ebitda margin was at 23.0%.
Net profit up 37.4% to Rs 11.5 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 9.90%, the highest level since March 4, before paring gains to trade 6.80% higher at 9:50 a.m. This compares to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has declined 10.76% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 38.48.
