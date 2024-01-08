Godrej Industries To Invest Rs 600 Crore In Gujarat; Shares Hit Record

Shares of Godrej Industries rose 6.76%, the highest since May 14, 1990 when it was listed on BSE. It pared gains to trade 4.43% higher at 10:25 a.m., compared to a 0.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 93.08% in last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 87.66, implying that the stock may be overbought.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 96.2%.