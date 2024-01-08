Godrej Consumer Shares Fall Over 5% As Company's Q3 Sales Decline

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. fell over 5% on Monday as the company's third-quarter consolidated sales in rupee terms registered a "low-single-digit" decline.

The FMCG company's organic domestic business' underlying volume growth was in the mid-single digits and its inorganic business grew in double digits, according to its business update released on Friday.

The company's Indonesia business saw a double-digit growth and high-single-digit constant currency growth, but its Africa, U.S., and Middle East businesses reported a flattish to mild decline in volume growth.

Latin business revenue has been severely impacted on account of the sharp devaluation of the Argentine peso, which has impacted revenue in the past nine months due to hyperinflation. Godrej said this would have a negative impact of mid-single digit on the consolidated sales.