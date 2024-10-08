Godrej Consumer Share Price Dips Over 1% As Rising Palm Oil Costs Squeeze Margins

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s share price dropped as much as 1.56% in trade on Tuesday after the company’s preliminary business update for the September quarter indicated pressure from rising palm oil costs, impacting margins.

The update indicated that consolidated EBITDA growth would be slower than expected due to tough operating conditions in India, largely driven by inflation in palm oil prices and competitive pressures.

In a statement filed with exchanges, Godrej Consumer outlined management’s focus for fiscal year 2025 on achieving high-single-digit underlying volume growth for both its standalone and Indonesia businesses, along with mid-teens consolidated EBITDA growth. While the company remains on track to meet UVG targets, the operating environment in India has affected its ability to meet the EBITDA growth forecast.

"Palm oil costs have risen by high teens since March, and we have decided not to pass on the entire increase to consumers in one step," the company said in the statement.

The company will continue to invest in long-term growth initiatives, such as the rural van program and new category development, which has led to flattish standalone EBITDA growth, the release said.