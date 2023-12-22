Godawari Power Shares Gain On Consent To Enhance Chhattisgarh Plant Capacity

Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. rose on Friday after the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board gave its nod to enhance capacity of steel melting shop at its Chhattisgarh plant.

The board gave a "consent to operate" to enhance capacity of SMS from 4 lakh metric tonnes per annum to 5.25 lakh metric tonnes per annum at its existing plant in Siltara Industrial Area, Raipur. The increased capacity is under use with immediate effect, the company said.

"With the approval for consent to operate the higher capacity of steel bill manufacturing, the sponge iron manufactured by the company shall be 100% captively consumed, which will lead value addition and improvement in the operating margins," an exchange filing said.