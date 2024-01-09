GMDC Surges To Record On Green Clearance For Lignite Mine Expansion

Shares of the company rose as much as 11.32% to hit record high of Rs 502.90 apiece. It pared gains to trade 6.54% higher at Rs 481.30 apiece as of 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.61 advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 223.15% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.63, which implied the stock is overbought.

Out of two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 21.6%.