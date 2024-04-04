GM Breweries Shares Fall After Q4 Margin Slumps

Shares of GM Breweries Ltd. declined on Thursday after its earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, margins slumped in the fourth quarter, even as its profit more than doubled.

The alcoholic beverage maker's Ebitda margin contracted 437 basis points to 15.76% in quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.

Net profit jumped 148.57% year-on-year to Rs 87 crore during the same period.