GHCL Textiles Shares Jump 13% After Rs 535 Crore Deal With Tamil Nadu

Shares of GHCL Textiles Ltd. jumped nearly 13% on Wednesday to the highest in over two months after it signed a deal with the Tamil Nadu government to invest up to Rs 535 crore in the state.

The investment, though not binding, shall be spread over a period of four years, the company said without giving any details.

The MoU was signed at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 and any updates thereon shall be provided by the company in due course, it said.