Gensol Engineering Shares Soar After Order Win To Build Hydrogen Electrolyser Plant

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd. rose on Monday after it won the production-linked incentive bid for hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing.

Gensol Engineering, along with Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd., won a grant of manufacturing capacity for an advanced electrolyser plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies program, the company said in an exchange filing.

The project has a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per year and is in alignment with the Green Hydrogen Mission.