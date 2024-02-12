NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksGensol Engineering Shares Soar After Order Win To Build Hydrogen Electrolyser Plant
ADVERTISEMENT

Gensol Engineering Shares Soar After Order Win To Build Hydrogen Electrolyser Plant

The project has a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per year and is in alignment with the Green Hydrogen Mission.

12 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Gensol Engineering website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Gensol Engineering website) 

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd. rose on Monday after it won the production-linked incentive bid for hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing.

Gensol Engineering, along with Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd., won a grant of manufacturing capacity for an advanced electrolyser plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies program, the company said in an exchange filing.

The project has a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per year and is in alignment with the Green Hydrogen Mission.

Gensol Engineering Shares Soar After Order Win To Build Hydrogen Electrolyser Plant

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.83% to 1,199 apiece, the highest level since Feb. 9. It pared gains to trade 5.40% higher at Rs 1,172 apiece as of 11:18 a.m. This compares to a 0.32% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 159.02% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77 indicating it was overbought.

ALSO READ

Godrej Industries Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q3 Profit Halves

Opinion
Godrej Industries Shares Tumble Over 6% After Q3 Profit Halves
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT