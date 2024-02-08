General Insurance Corp Shares Soar Over 15% After Q3 Net Profit Jump

Shares of the insurer rose as much as 15.81% before paring gains to trade 12.89% higher at 11:18 a.m., compared to a 0.82% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 185.80% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, indicating it was overbought.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 190.5%.