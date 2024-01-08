GE Power Stock Soars To Two-Year High After Winning Rs 22 Crore Order

Shares of GE Power India Ltd. surged to highest in over two years on Monday after it won an order for combustion modification of boilers for two units of Maithon Power Ltd.

The Rs 22.2-crore order includes design, engineering, manufacture, shop fabrication, assembly, testing and commissioning for two 525-megawatt units. The project is expected to be completed within 22 months, according to an exchange filing on Friday.