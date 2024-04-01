GE Power Shares Surge On Winning Orders From NTPC, Hindustan Zinc

Shares of GE Power India Ltd. surged over 8% on Monday after it bagged purchase orders from NTPC Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

The heavy-electric equipment maker got an order worth Rs 24 crore from NTPC for the supply of generator spares and turbine blades. It has to be executed in 15 months.

From Hindustan Zinc Ltd., the company received a Rs 9 crore order for renovation and modernisation of boilers, to be executed in 12 months.