GE Power Shares Jump Over 11% To Near Three-Year High On Order Win

Shares of GE Power India Ltd. surged to near three-year high on Thursday after it secured two orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.

The company has secured orders for dilation and evacuation, and supply of wet limestone-based FGDs for the Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie and Bina Thermal Power Plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh, according to an exchange filing.

The order will be executed in 30 months. The total value of the Nigrie contract is Rs 490.5 crore and the base value of the Bina order is Rs 284.4 crore, the filing said.