NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksGarware Hi-Tech Films Shares Locked In Upper Circuit As Q3 Profit Jumps 84%
Garware Hi-Tech Films Shares Locked In Upper Circuit As Q3 Profit Jumps 84%

Revenue rose 40% to Rs 453.6 crore in the quarter ended December.

08 Feb 2024, 03:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Garware Hi-Tech Films website)

Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. hit an upper circuit of 20% and an all-time high on Thursday as its consolidated net profit nearly doubled in the third quarter.

The manufacturer of specialty performance polyester film products posted an 84% surge in profit to Rs 55.9 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

GHFL Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 40% at Rs 453.6 crore vs Rs 324.4 crore.

  • Ebitda up 67% at Rs 75.1 crore vs Rs 45 crore.

  • Margin expands to 16.6% vs 13.9%.   

  • Net profit up 84% at Rs 55.9 crore vs Rs 30.4 crore.

Garware Hi-Tech's stock was trading 20% higher at Rs 1,906.50 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.79% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 3:30 p.m.

The share price has risen 187.82% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.

