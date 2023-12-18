Gandhar Oil Shares Tumble 9% After Q2 Profit Decline

Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. slumped on Monday to touch their lowest since listing, after the company reported a decline in its second-quarter net profit.

The net profit of the company, which debuted on the indices on Nov. 30, fell 11.3% to Rs 48.1 crore, compared to the previous quarter.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)