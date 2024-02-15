Fineotex Chemical Shares Hit Life High After Profit Jumps In Q3

The company is a growing specialty chemical manufacturer with international strategic partnerships with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium & HealthGuard Australia, which will drive further growth opportunities for the company both in India and abroad, said KRChoksey Share & Securities Pvt.

"The upcoming addition to its manufacturing capacity will add a strong base for generating future growth, management’s tight control over working capital cycle and margins will ensure good earnings growth going forward," it said in a note.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating for the stock, with a target price of Rs 531, implying an upside of 25.56% from the current market price.