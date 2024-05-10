Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Review: Target Price Raised On Exports Prospects, Product Launch

Most brokerages hiked the target price of Escorts Kubota Ltd. as they expect better exports prospects in the ongoing financial year due to new product launches and support from Kubota. Moreover, brokerages expect the tractor maker to gain market share.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.36% year-on-year to Rs 251.89 crore during January–March, according to an exchange filing.

Escorts Kubota is building robust medium-term growth prospects with support from Japanese multinational company Kubota, Nuvama said in a report. Merging with Kubota is likely to open exports opportunities for the Indian tractor maker and aid in product development.

Nuvama also expects a turnaround in agricultural growth in FY25 due to benign government policies and the assumption of a normal monsoon. Escorts Kubota's revenue from the agricultural segment declined in FY24 by 10% on an annualised basis.

Emkay Global Research deemed the company's exports outlook to be strong because of product launches in the pipeline and the start of direct component exports to Kubota.

Escorts aims to address losses in its market share in north India and also focus on Western India through new launches, the brokerage said in a note on Thursday.

CLSA priced in a market share gain of 10.3% to 13%.

Most brokerages raised the target price for the stock but held their rating or reduced it as the domestic tractor industry's growth outlook remains dull compared to Escorts Kubota's growth outlook.

"Industry continues to come off a high base, and sentiment is yet to start improving meaningfully," Emkay Global Research said.