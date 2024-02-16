Epack Durables Shares Surge Over 8% After Reporting Profit In Q3

Shares of Epack Durables Ltd surged over 8% on Friday after it registered a return to profit in the third quarter.

The home appliance manufacturer reported a net profit Rs 4.89 crore in quarter ended December, compared with a loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to an exchange filing.

Improvement in the operating efficiency led to a surge in the Epack Durables' Ebitda, subsequently aiding profit despite lackluster growth in revenue.