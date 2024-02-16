Epack Durables Shares Surge Over 8% After Reporting Profit In Q3
The company reported a net profit Rs 4.89 crore in the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the year ago period.
Shares of Epack Durables Ltd surged over 8% on Friday after it registered a return to profit in the third quarter.
The home appliance manufacturer reported a net profit Rs 4.89 crore in quarter ended December, compared with a loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to an exchange filing.
Improvement in the operating efficiency led to a surge in the Epack Durables' Ebitda, subsequently aiding profit despite lackluster growth in revenue.
Epack Durable Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.24% at Rs 279.05 crore.
Ebitda up 454.2% at Rs 23.72 crore.
Margin up 695 basis point at 8.5%.
Net profit at Rs 4.89 crore vs loss of Rs 6.24 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 8.22% to Rs 201.50 apiece, the highest level since Feb 5. It was trading 6.07% higher at Rs 197.70 apiece, as of 10:14 a.m. This compares to a 0.55% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has declined 4.8% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 41.30.