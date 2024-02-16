NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksEpack Durables Shares Surge Over 8% After Reporting Profit In Q3
ADVERTISEMENT

Epack Durables Shares Surge Over 8% After Reporting Profit In Q3

The company reported a net profit Rs 4.89 crore in the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the year ago period.

16 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image representative. (Source: Unsplash/Kenny Eliason)</p></div>
Image representative. (Source: Unsplash/Kenny Eliason)

Shares of Epack Durables Ltd surged over 8% on Friday after it registered a return to profit in the third quarter.

The home appliance manufacturer reported a net profit Rs 4.89 crore in quarter ended December, compared with a loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to an exchange filing.

Improvement in the operating efficiency led to a surge in the Epack Durables' Ebitda, subsequently aiding profit despite lackluster growth in revenue.

Epack Durable Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.24% at Rs 279.05 crore.

  • Ebitda up 454.2% at Rs 23.72 crore.

  • Margin up 695 basis point at 8.5%.

  • Net profit at Rs 4.89 crore vs loss of Rs 6.24 crore.

Epack Durables Shares Surge Over 8% After Reporting Profit In Q3

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.22% to Rs 201.50 apiece, the highest level since Feb 5. It was trading 6.07% higher at Rs 197.70 apiece, as of 10:14 a.m. This compares to a 0.55% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has declined 4.8% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 41.30.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT