EIH Shares Hit 20% Upper Circuit After Q3 Profit Jumps 52%

EIH's stock rose as much as 19.99% during the day to Rs 426.50 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 18.24% higher at Rs 420.30 per share, compared to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:04 a.m.

The share price has risen 153.58% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 33 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 93, indicating it was overbought.

All the three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 157%.