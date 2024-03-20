New Royal Enfield Pipeline Bags UBS Upgrade For Eicher Motors, Shares Surge

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. jumped 6% on Wednesday to the highest in three weeks after UBS Research upgraded the automaker from 'neutral' to a 'buy' rating.

The brokerage has also raised the target price of the Royal Enfield maker to Rs 5,000 apiece from the earlier Rs 4,300 per share, implying a potential upside of 16%.

UBS expects that Royal Enfield's new 450cc liquid cooled engine platform, introduced with the new Himalayan 450, to address competition and growth concerns, especially with a strong launch pipeline in store. The brokerage added that new launches by rival companies did not ramp up volume meaningfully and are tracking well below guidance.

Competition has not breached Royal Enfield's qualitative edge and exports will deliver strong double-digit growth in the medium term, UBS said. It forecasted an 18% compound annual growth rate in Ebitda over financial years 2024–26 and said the stock was trading at a 17% discount to peers.