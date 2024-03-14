Dynamatic Technologies Shares Soar 6% On Partnership With Deutsche Aircraft

Shares of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. jumped over 6% on Thursday after it announced a new partnership with Deutsche Aircraft.

The collaboration focuses on producing rear fuselage for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop aircraft, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"This partnership with Dynamatic Technologies signifies our ability to cooperate with the best in the field and further leverage our supply chain resilience," Maximilan Fahr, vice president - supply chain at Deutsche Aircraft, said. "As India is a key market for us in the APAC region, we are excited about this collaboration that represents a long-term commitment in India."