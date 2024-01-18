Dynamatic Technologies Shares Hit Fresh Record On Inking Contract With Dassault Aviation

Shares of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. surged over 13% to a record high on Thursday after it signed a long-term contract with Dassault Aviation Ltd.

The project, part of the "Make in India" initiative, includes the manufacturing and assembly of critical aerostructure for the Falcon 6X, which is Dassault's flagship aircraft, according to an exchange filing.

The Falcon 6X is a highly advanced business jet that is known for its range, efficiency, and advanced technological features.

"This long-term contract highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to our customers. We look forward to contributing to Dassault's vision of innovation and excellence in aerospace manufacturing," said Udayant Malhoutra, chief executive officer and managing director of Dynamatic Technologies.