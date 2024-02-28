Dreamfolks Services Shares Jump Over 7% As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. jumped over 7% on Wednesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating.

The brokerage also set a target price of Rs 650 per share as it is expected to benefit from the rapid growth in the Indian airline industry, driven by competitive fares, rising leisure travel, new airports, and government pushes.

"Further, the increasing adoption of bank cards (with lounge access as a key benefit) is boosting the pay-per-use revenue model of DFS," the brokerage said.