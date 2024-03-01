Dr Reddy's Stock Slips 4% After Being Named In U.S. Anti-Trust Lawsuit

The complaint asserts claims under federal antitrust law alleging that Dr. Reddy’s, acting in connection with Celgene Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Natco Pharma Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic 'Revlimid' through their respective settlements of patent litigation.

The complaint seeks damages for purported overpayments and equitable relief, according to the filing. The court has consolidated a lawsuit with several other lawsuits making similar allegations against the company.

The company said that it believes that the allegations against it lack merit and will vigorously defend the litigation.