Dr. Reddy's Hits Life High On Reports Of Acquiring Novartis India

Shares of Novartis India Ltd. hit a 14-year high on Monday amid reports that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is in a race to acquire Novartis AG's stake in the India unit.

Dr. Reddy's stock also hit an all-time high following the reports. However, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major has not commented on the matter yet.

Novartis has commenced the strategic review that will include an assessment of its 70.68% shareholding, a Novartis India spokesperson told NDTV Profit. "No decision has yet been taken regarding the eventual outcome. In the meantime, it is business as usual."