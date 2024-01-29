Dodla Dairy Shares Jump To Record After Q3 Profit Rises Over 16%

Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd. jumped over 14% to a record high on Monday after its profit surged 16% in the quarter ended December 2023.

The Hyderabad-based dairy company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 41.33 crore in October-December period, compared to Rs 35.39 crore in the previous year. The poll conducted by Bloomberg of analysts estimated net profit at Rs 51 crore.

However, Dodla Dairy has failed to meet analysts' estimate for the quarter three.