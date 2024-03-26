DMart Target Price, Rating Upgraded By ICICI Securities, Shares Hit 17-Month High

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. rose to a 17-month high on Tuesday after ICICI Securities raised target prices and ratings on the stock, citing that the operator of DMart will outperform Nestle in the medium term.

The brokerage raised the rating to 'add' from 'hold' and hiked the target price to Rs 4,800 apiece from Rs 4,100 per share.

Palatable valuations, known problems with limited downside business risk, revenue outperformance and healthy margins will drive this outperformance, it said.