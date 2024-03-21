DMart Hits Five-Month High As CLSA Sets Highest Target Price

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which operates the retail chain DMart, jumped the most in over five months on Thursday after CLSA India Pvt. initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, citing an opportunity to enter in the untapped market.

DMart is one of the leaders in India's $500-billion urban food and grocery market, which is largely dominated by small traditional retailers, the research firm said in a note. "We see (the) total addressable market growing to $2.3 trillion in 25 years, with DMart's share rising to 5% from less than 1% at present."

CLSA has the highest target price at Rs 5,107 apiece, implying a potential upside of 22.81%.