Dixon Technologies Shares Hit Record High On Factory Launch

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. rose over 2% to an all-time high on Monday after it launched a new factory in Dehradun for manufacturing of washing machines.

The manufacturing unit at an industrial area in Selaqui has an annual production capacity of 24 lakh washing machines per year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Moreover, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics Pvt., has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Compal Smart Device India Pvt. to manufacture mobile phones, it said.

"Compal is a large tie-up," Dixon Managing Director Atul Lall told NDTV Profit in an interview. "We will be manufacturing high-end devices for a large global brand, initially, for the domestic market and then finally for exports."