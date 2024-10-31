Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks: NCC, Bajaj Electricals, Jubilant FoodWorks Among Angel One's Shortlist
The brokerage has identified top stock picks to capitalise on India’s growth trajectory.
Ahead of Muhurat trading, Angel One Investments shared a note stating that India’s growth remains robust amid global shifts, projecting 7.2% growth in fiscal year 2025 on the back of strong domestic demand, easing inflation, and rising private capital expenditure.
Angel One maintains a bullish outlook on sectors such as Capital Goods, Finance, and IT, noting the opportunities within India's vibrant market despite near-term global volatility.
Angel One Top Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks
Angel One identifies Vesuvius India for its leadership in refractory products, benefiting from industrial demand, while Nippon Life India Asset Management leverages a robust position in the mutual funds sector. Dixon Technologies is primed for growth in consumer electronics manufacturing.
In construction, NCC Ltd. is highlighted for its solid project pipeline, and Jyothy Labs is well-placed to capitalise on its FMCG portfolio. Mahanagar Gas is set to benefit from expanding gas infrastructure, while Praj Industries aligns with India's bioenergy push.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) offers consistent returns in consumer staples. Indraprastha Gas is noted for its role in urban gas distribution. Astral Ltd. is expected to thrive with demand in pipes and adhesives. Bajaj Electricals stands strong in consumer appliances and electrical products, while Bharat Electronics Ltd. benefits from the defence sector’s modernisation.
Jubilant FoodWorks is positioned for growth with its quick service restaurant brands, Persistent Systems has solid prospects in digital solutions, and SBI Life Insurance is recommended for its strong insurance portfolio and growth in India’s under penetrated life insurance market.
Angel One On Macros
The brokerage has noted that key economic indicators like Manufacturing and Services PMI are signalling expansion, reinforcing confidence across sectors.
With GST collections bolstering fiscal strength and prudent management aiming for a sub-5% fiscal deficit, the environment is ripe for continued investment and corporate profitability.