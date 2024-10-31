Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks: NCC, Bajaj Electricals, Jubilant FoodWorks Among Angel One's Shortlist

Ahead of Muhurat trading, Angel One Investments shared a note stating that India’s growth remains robust amid global shifts, projecting 7.2% growth in fiscal year 2025 on the back of strong domestic demand, easing inflation, and rising private capital expenditure.

Angel One maintains a bullish outlook on sectors such as Capital Goods, Finance, and IT, noting the opportunities within India's vibrant market despite near-term global volatility.

The brokerage has identified top stock picks to capitalise on India’s growth trajectory. Key recommendations include Vesuvius India Ltd. for its market dominance in refractory goods, Nippon Life India Asset Management for its strength in mutual funds.