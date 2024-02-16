Dilip Buildcon Shares At Two-Year High On Dam Project Win

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose to over two-year high on Friday after its joint venture bagged a Rs 412.92 crore contract to construct Machhrewa dam.

The Dilip Buildcon-Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction Pvt. joint venture was declared as L-1 bidder for the construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The project from Water Resources Department, Madhya Pradesh also includes construction of pressurised pipe irrigation network on turnkey basis.

The project is to be completed within the time frame of 60 months, the company said.