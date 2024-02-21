Devyani International Shares Soar 5% After Pre-Market Large Trade

Shares of Devyani International Ltd. surged over 5% to the highest in nearly three weeks after 4.3% equity changed hands in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The quick-service restaurant operator is the franchisee for Yum Brands, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India.

At least 5.23 crore shares changed hands in large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

US-based Yum Restaurants India Pvt. plans to divest its entire 4.4% stake in Devyani International through open-market transactions, according to a Bloomberg report.