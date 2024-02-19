Defence Stocks Rise After Government Clears Acquisitions Worth Rs 84,560 Crore

Shares of most defence companies rose on Monday after the Defence Acquisition Council cleared proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore to boost the capabilities of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard.

The proposals include air defence tactical control radar, heavyweight torpedoes, medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft and software-defined radios, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The DAC also accorded an acceptance of necessity under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured category for the procurement of a new generation of anti-tank mines with seismic sensors and the provision of remote deactivation with additional safety features, it said.