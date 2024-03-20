Deccan Gold Mines Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Gold, Lithium Discovery

Shares of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. hit an upper-circuit limit of 10% on Wednesday after its arm discovered gold and lithium reserves in Tanzania.

Deccan Gold Tanzania Pvt. has found high-grade quartz veins, up to a maximum of 8.52 g/t gold grade, in the PL block 11524 in the Nzega-Tabora Greenstone belt, according to an exchange filing.

A prospecting licence for lithium and associated metals, covering an area of 100.5 sq. km, has been recommended in favour of Deccan Gold Tanzania and grant order is awaited, it said.