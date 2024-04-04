Dabur Sees Q4 Revenue In Mid-Single Digit, Shares Fall

Shares of Dabur India Ltd. fell on Thursday after it said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in mid-single digits on sluggish demand.

"Demand trends remained sluggish during the quarter," said Dabur in a release on Thursday.

The FMCG-company expects high single digit growth in the home and personal care space during the March quarter. Further, Dabur sees its operating profit rising slightly ahead of revenue after posting an annual improvement.

Its international business is expected to grow in double digits in Q4, the company said in an exchange filing.