Cyient DLM To Maintain Strong Profit Growth Over Next Two Years, Says Motilal Oswal; Shares Surge

The growth momentum in Cyient DLM Ltd.'s profit is likely to sustain over the next two years, supported by a strong order book, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., which has retained its 'buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 840 apiece, implying an upside of 22.43% from Tuesday's closing price.

A strong order book with healthy order flows, customer stickiness, and a strong promoter heritage are likely to help the company keep its positive growth momentum moving forward, Motilal Oswal said in a note on Tuesday.

Cyient DLM is also expecting an order win in the first quarter of FY25, Motilal Oswal said.

"We anticipate, in three-year CAGR term, average of 30% year-on-year growth," Cyient DLM Chief Executive Officer Anthony Montalbano said in a televised interview with NDTV Profit.

The brokerage expects Cyient DLM to achieve a 68% CAGR-adjusted net profit over FY24–FY26.

Cyient DLM, an integrated electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider in rapidly growing critical industries, is likely to capture its share of the pie, aided by its core competencies and high technical capabilities, Motilal Oswal said.

In the January-March period, Cyient DLM reported 30% annualised growth in its revenue from traction in the aerospace and defence verticals, Motilal Oswal said. However, industrial sales declined.

"This is a quarter, in core competencies we excelled. We have had a higher percentage in medical in prior years, we see that shifting where we expect medical and industrial segment to gain larger share," Montalbano said

The company witnessed an Ebitda margin contraction due to an increase in employee expenses, the brokerage said.