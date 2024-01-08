Cupid Board To Consider Bonus Issue, Fundraise; Shares Locked In 5% Upper Circuit

Shares of Cupid Ltd. hit an upper circuit of 5% for the third day in a row to a fresh record high on Monday after its board said they will consider fundraise and bonus issue on Jan. 23.

The board will also consider stock split including the announcement of the company's third-quarter business update in the meeting.

Additionally, the company has also received an order worth Rs 9.65 crore from Central Medical Services Society for sexual wellness products. The order contract will be executed by April, according to an exchange filing.