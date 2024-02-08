Cummins India Shares Jump 10% To Lifetime High After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 10% to Rs 2,639.50 piece, its lifetime high level. It pared gains to trade 5.6% higher at Rs 2,534.90 apiece, as of 10:01 a.m. This compares to a 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 72.75% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84.59, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of 27 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold', and ten suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 26.5%.