CSB Bank Shares Highest In Two Months After Q4 Business Update

Shares of CSB Bank Ltd. rose to their highest level in nearly two months on Tuesday after it reported strong growth in Q4 advances and deposits.

The lender's gross advances grew 17.91% year-on-year to Rs 24,574 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing.

Total deposits rose 21.27% year-on-year to Rs 29,719 crore, of which the Current Account Savings Account accounted for Rs 8,084 crore, a rise of 2.51% from a year ago. Term deposits rose 30.17% to Rs 21,634 crore, the company said in its filing.