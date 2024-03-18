Coforge Shares Tumble 7% As Scrapped U.S. IPO Eclipses Rs 3,200-Crore QIP

Shares of Coforge Ltd. tumbled to its lowest in three months on Monday despite its board approving plans to raise Rs 3,200 crore through qualified institutional placement.

Details of the QIP, dates and pricing are yet to be determined, according to an exchange filing.

The company had recently requested the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw its $750 million IPO in the U.S. The company did not offer a reason for calling off the listing.