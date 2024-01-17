Cochin Shipyard Shares Up Almost 13% To Record Amid Key Marine Project Launches

Cochin Shipyard's stock rose as much as 12.8% during the day to Rs 888 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 10.19% higher at Rs 872.90 per share, compared to a 1.79% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1:33 p.m.

The share price has risen 251.49% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.89, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two out of five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 42.8%.