Cochin Shipyard Shares Jump 8% To A Record After Stock Turns Ex-Split

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.04% to Rs 722.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Aug. 10, 2017. It pared gains to trade 5.68% higher at Rs 707.00 apiece as of 09:59 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 187.13% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.1.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 67.6%.