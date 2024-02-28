Cochin Shipyard Shares Jump 5% As Modi Inaugurates Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. jumped over 5% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell ferry on Wednesday.

The inauguration was done in a virtual mode from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The project is in line with the aim to adopt a sustainable source for maritime fuel in the backdrop of India's goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070, according to an exchange filing.

Fuel-cell-powered vessels have zero emission and are energy efficient, subsequently reducing impact of global warming, it said.