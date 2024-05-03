Coal India Q4 Results Review: Analysts Raise Target Price After Profit Beats Estimates

Most brokerages raised the target price on Coal India Ltd. after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates mostly due to new accounting method, even as concerns on e-auction premium remained.

Citi Research remained 'neutral' on the stock, and opened negative catalyst watch. Kotak Institutional Equities retained 'sell', while Emkay Global Research kept 'buy' on the stocks.

The miner's Ebitda came at Rs 11,338 crore, which is below Citi Research's estimates. Lower e-auction volumes and higher employee expenses weighed on the Ebitda, the brokerage said.

Citi Research expects e-auctions volumes to be range-bound despite rising temperatures on adequate coal inventory.

Strong growth in Coal India's net profit should be seen in two contexts, Kotak Institutional Equities said. One is wage provision of Rs 5,800 crore taken in the base quarter Q4 of fiscal 2023. Second is write-back of over burden removal provision of Rs 1,500 crore.

In past two years, Coal India has benefitted higher auction realisation, which has fallen to Rs 2,545 per ton in January-March. It has peaked at Rs 6,062 per ton in second quarter of FY23.

However, Emkay Global Research said with e-auction premiums sustaining at around 65% in fourth quarter, some alleviation to that concern is on the horizon. The brokerage's earning estimate for Coal India remained at 10%, ahead of consensus for FY25.