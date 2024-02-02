Castrol India Hits Multi-Year High After Q4 Profit Jumps 25.9% Beating Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.21% to Rs 207 piece, the highest level since April 19, 2018. It pared gains to trade 9.18% higher at Rs 206.95 apiece, as of 11:00 a.m. This compares to a 1.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 74.86% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.63.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.6%.