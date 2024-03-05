Capri Global Shares Hit Record After Turning Ex-Date For Split, Bonus Issue

Shares of Capri Global rose as much as 19.98% during the day to hit an all time high of Rs 289.2 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 17.12% higher at Rs 282.30 apiece, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:12 a.m.

It has risen 67% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.7.

One analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 184.4%.